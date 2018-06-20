Naked boy washed up on Texas beach 8 months ago. His mom, her girlfriend are in jail

Before the boy who washed up dead on a Texas beach was identified, he became known to the public as "Little Jacob."
It remained a mystery in Galveston for eight months after the story of the boy who no one claimed made national headlines.
But on Wednesday, authorities there were finally able to identify the boy. The 4-year-old's name was Jayden Alexander Lopez, according to a news release from the Galveston Police Department.
"This was an appalling crime that made our hearts heavy," Bryan Gaines, the supervisory senior resident agent at the FBI office in Texas City, said during a news conference Wednesday. "No one reported Jayden as missing, no one was looking for Jayden. Jayden had no advocate other than us. Somebody took a beautiful, innocent child and discarded him in the ocean like he was a piece of trash."
His mother, Rebecca Rivera, and her girlfriend, Danie Amezquita-Gomez, were arrested Tuesday, according to jail records. Rivera, 34, is charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, and is being held on $250,000 bond.
Amezquita-Gomez, 31, is being held on a similar charge, and separately on a hold from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Her bond is set at $100,000.
Someone walking along the beach initially spotted the boy's naked body on Oct. 20, 2017, near the 700 block of Seawall Boulevard, according to the release.
"At the time of the discovery, no family or friends were present to claim or identify the child," it stated. When no one came forward with any leads in the next few weeks, the Galveston Police Department released a sketch of the boy, in hopes that someone who knew him would come forward.
No one did.
As the mystery continued to vex law enforcement, people started placing stuffed animals at a makeshift shrine to "Baby Doe," which was painted on the seawall near Seventh Street, the Houston Chronicle reported.
"There was no family, no friends, no outcry," Galveston police Chief Vernon Hale said during a news conference Wednesday.
So in January, police released an image of the boy as he lay on the beach. Police told KPRC that the boy had been abused before his death. At between 26 and 30 pounds, he was about half the weight a normal boy his age should have been.
One of the hundreds of tips that poured in after the "unusual tactic" was played, according to police, provided the possible identity of Jayden Alexander Lopez, of Houston.
Police believe that both Rivera and Amezquite-Gomez "were present... on the beach" when his body was discarded, Hale said during the news conference.
The pair's charges are misdemeanors, but police expect additional charges to be made in the case.
