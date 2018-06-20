They were arguing over a woman — then one started shooting, Missouri cops say

Authorities in Missouri have taken into custody a 39-year-old man who police say shot and killed another man earlier this month following a dispute about a woman.
Prosecutors charged Cashawn Ward Williams with first-degree murder and armed criminal action on June 6 following the shooting death of Gary Don Peterson.
Two weeks following the fatal shooting, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Williams more than 50 miles away in Springfield, according to KY3.
Williams appeared in court Wednesday and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
Lebanon police said in a statement on Facebook that Ward shot Peterson on June 5. Police were called to the 500 block of Sweet Street in Lebanon to investigate a report of "a verbal altercation" between the two men. Before officers arrived, they learned Williams allegedly shot Peterson and left.
Peterson, 47, was found lying in the roadway unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Court records said police spoke with four people who witnessed the shooting.
One witness told police she saw a woman walking outside with Peterson when Williams approached on the afternoon of June 5. Williams allegedly asked the woman, "What is going on between you and Gary?"
Police told the Laclede County Record Williams shared a child with the woman, and a witness told them Williams had previously accused her of having a sexual relationship with Peterson.
The witness told police she saw Williams pull out a gun and point it at Peterson, and heard two shots fired, court records said.
Another witness said she saw Williams shoot Peterson and walk away. She said Williams then turned around and shot Peterson in the face or head and quickly walked away again, court records said. He left the scene in a vehicle, she said.
Court records said Williams has previous felony convictions.
Online court records showed Williams pleaded guilty to assault charges in 2010 and was sentenced to three years in state prison. More recently, Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic assault in April, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Court records indicate Williams was scheduled to report to the Laclede County Sheriff's Office on June 27 to begin his prison sentence.
Peterson grew up in the area, and was described as a church-going man and "a faithful reader of the Bible," according to his obituary. It said he also enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, barbecues and visiting with his family.
"Gary Peterson loved fiercely everyone he met. He would do anything to help and protect those he loved," his family said in a statement on a GoFundMe page created June 7. "Gary would give the shirt off his back if you were cold, or the last dollar in his wallet if you were hungry. He would drive miles to rescue you if you had a flat tire."
Peterson also had a troubled past.
In the same statement, his family wrote Peterson "struggled with addiction, and at times made bad decisions with his life."
He pleaded guilty to domestic assault and drug possession charges, online court records said, and he was sentenced to prison in those cases. In May, days before his death, court records showed a judge had granted a petitioner a full order of protection against Peterson.
"...at the time of his murder he was on the path of recovery," his family said in a statement. "Gary was regaining control of his life and reconnect with those he loved. "
Williams remained in the Laclede County jail Wednesday. A court hearing is scheduled July 9.
