Black man's truck spray-painted with a message of 'Wite Pride,' slurs and swastikas

A neighbor woke up Hubert Roberts at his ex-wife's home on Tuesday morning with some startling news.
He told Roberts, who is black, that someone had spray-painted a message of 'Wite Pride,' racial slurs and swastikas on his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was sitting out front, according to USA Today. The man also discovered that all four tires were had been slashed outside of the house in Clio, Michigan.
Roberts, a Black Lives Matter activist who says he has publicly protested racism and President Donald Trump, told USA Today that people have spit on him and called him racial slurs in the past. He's even stood on street corners holding signs for civil rights while wearing chains.
But this incident — which happened on Juneteenth, a holiday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States — has left the man particularly shaken, he says.
"I am exercising a mindset to help start a conversation," he told MLive. "I do a lot of protesting."
"I'm very hurt; for them to take the steps to this is very bold."
His daughter Jiquanda Johnson posted a video to Facebook showing the graffiti on her father's car.
She said the racist incident directed at her father shows that racism is pervasive throughout the country.
"At the end of the day you know, this is what we're dealing with," she said in the video. "This is what racism is. It exists. Wake up. Know it, believe it. In this place we call America. The North, the Midwest. And that's it."
The FBI and Genesee County Sheriff's Office are looking into the racist spray-painting, according to ABC12, but there were no security cameras on the street that could have captured footage of the perpetrators. Roberts said he was working on a motorcycle at his ex-wife's house that night.
In his interview with MLive, Roberts said it will cost at least $2,500 to fix his car's paint and tires. If the suspects are caught, the activist said he wants them to help pay for the repairs as a way to teach a lesson.
"I'm committed to dying for what's right," he told MLive. "I would ask them, let's talk to one another. You don't have to be a coward and do something like this to my home."
