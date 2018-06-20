Chicago teen to be sentenced in 2014 Facebook feud slaying

In this May 5, 2014 photo, the casket of Endia Martin is carried by pallbearers following funeral services for 14-year-old at St. Andrew Temple Baptist Church in Chicago. Martin was killed by another 14-year-old in what started as a Facebook feud over a boy. Sentencing is scheduled on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in juvenile court for the teen who pleaded guilty in the death of Martin in January. Under the law she faces a mandatory sentence of five years in custody, or until the age of 21. The teen, who is now 18, can be paroled when she turns 19 next month. Chicago Sun-Times via AP Jessica Koscielniak