California advances biggest US change to police use of force

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, is congratulated by Pastor Les Simmons after her bill to limit police use of deadly force was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. California senators are advancing a first-in-the-nation bill to significantly change the standards for when police can open fire, acting after an emotion-charged debate over killings that have recently roiled the country. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo