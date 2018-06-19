She wrote 'I wish you were here.' Now her postcard from the Titanic is up for auction

Three days before the Titanic struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, a maid on board named Sarah Daniels wrote a postcard to a friend back home in England.

It was a wistful message, written in pencil: "I wish you were here, it is a lovely boat and it would do you good. Am just going on deck."

Daniels, who was 37, survived the famous tragedy, and so did that postcard.

It will go up for auction next month at Warwick & Warwick Auctioneers in England, where experts expect it to fetch more than $26,000, reports Metro UK.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY