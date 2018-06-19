They escaped from a N.M. jail in their boxers. Now one of their guards is behind bars

When making their escape, these three were wearing just the bare essentials, authorities say.
Police in at least two states are still on the lookout for Ricky Ramon Sena, 24, Aaron Davis Clark, 31, and Victor Andrew Apodaca, 28, after the trio broke out of the Curry County Detention Center in Clovis, New Mexico, on Friday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office there.
They were clad in all white: boxer shorts, T-shirts and do-rags on their heads, the release stated.
"The escapees were last seen exiting an east facing door and traveling north on foot," it continued.
One of their detention officers, though, was captured Saturday 100 miles to the southeast. Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office in Texas caught up with 28-year-old Sarina Dodson, while she was traveling down a county road at about 4 a.m. Saturday, police say.
She's been charged with assisting escape, according to jail records, a third-degree felony. Bail was not listed.
Sena was being held on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds. He is Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his right arm and wrist, his left hand, face, chest and back, authorities say.
Clark was being held in Curry County on multiple charges including identity theft and credit card fraud, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted child abuse. He is a white male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 255 pounds with blond hair in a buzz cut.
He has hazel eyes and wore dark-rimmed prescription glasses. He also has multiple tattoos on his neck and upper right arm.
Apodaca is wanted in Texas and New Mexico. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He has names tattooed on his neck, back and the fingers on his left hand.
He was being held for multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, drug trafficking and failure to appear. In 2015, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported, he held an hours-long standoff with SWAT officers in Amarillo.
