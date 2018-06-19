He tried to rob Papa John's — then sank his teeth into broken glass and three cops, police say

A man who police say tried to rob a Papa John's in Virginia on Sunday night apparently had quite an appetite for violence.
He bit three police officers and an ambulance worker, and ate broken glass on his way to jail, police say.
According to the News Leader in Staunton, police in Waynesboro, Virginia, were called to the pizza place shortly before 11 p.m.. on a report that a man with a knife had grabbed one of the employees and demanded a phone.
A press release posted on the Facebook page of the Waynesboro Police Department says an officer found the suspect, Aaron Hernando Talifarro Holder, 39, of Waynesboro, in the area and ordered him to the ground.
He was handcuffed and taken into custody without incident, the press release says. Police say they found a knife thought to have been used in the attempted robbery.
At the Police Department, Holder was served with two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, as well as a felony warrant for the Papa John's robbery, the police reported.
He appeared before a magistrate who ordered him held without bail, and he was shackled for transport to Middle River Regional Jail. That's when things turned violent, the press release says.
Police describe how Holder began resisting when officers tried to put him into a transport vehicle and buckle him into a seat belt. Police say he bit one officer, then he kicked out the rear window of the vehicle and began eating the broken glass.
When officers tried to subdue him, he bit another officer and he was Tased, according to police.
When the Waynesboro First Aid Crew arrived to take him to the hospital because he'd eaten broken glass, Holder bit another officer and a member of the ambulance crew "as they struggled with him on the ambulance cot," the department's press release says.
"Finally, the man was transported to Augusta Health where he has been admitted for treatment, under law enforcement custody."
The three police officers and the ambulance crew member he bit were treated and released, according to police.
Holder faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor brandishing of a firearm, felony armed robbery, police say. Several more warrants stemming from the incident await, including three counts of felony malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.
