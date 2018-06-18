'Foundation of lies.' American Legion leader accuses husband of faking Vietnam service

The commander of the American Legion Department of Wisconsin says her husband lied about serving in Vietnam and now wants him investigated for possible "stolen valor" charges.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Howard "Gordy" Clewell resigned his position as historian of the group last week in the wake of the brewing scandal. He has not said anything publicly about his wife's accusation. The Clewells, who met through another Legion post, are estranged, according to the newspaper.
"He has dishonored so many veterans," Laurel Clewell, commander of the American Legion Department of Wisconsin, told the newspaper.
In a statement to News 3 in Madison, Clewell said she had no idea her husband of nearly five years had lied to her about serving in Vietnam. She told the TV station that her husband had been "holding a deep, dark and damning secret for over 50 years."
"Unfortunately, Mr. Clewell embellished his military service and was caught," Amber Nikolai, state adjutant of the Wisconsin American Legion, told News 3 in a statement last week.
"When (he) was questioned about his military service and whether he had earned the badges/insignias displayed on his cap in photographs, he immediately offered an apology, tendered his resignation and canceled his membership with the American Legion."
Clewell said in her statement to News 3 that he wore a Special Forces Pin, an Army Ranger tab, a Combat Infantryman Badge and Master Parachutist Wings without earning any of them.
"(He) had built a stellar veteran career on a foundation of lies - that he had not only fought in Vietnam in Special Forces but that he had received medals for his heroics," she wrote. "ALL lies and he finally admitted he has been lying since high school."
She told the Journal Sentinel that she has filed a complaint with the FBI.
The American Legion has been at the forefront of fighting for "stolen valor" legislation making it a crime for anyone to lie about receiving a military award for money or any other special gain.
The Legion and other veterans groups applauded Congress and then-President Barack Obama for passing and signing the Stolen Valor Act in 2013 that made it a federal crime for people to pass themselves off as war heroes, according to Military.com.
Clewell told the Journal Sentinel that someone anonymously sent American Legion officials a flier in June with her husband's picture and the words "stolen valor" on it.
She told the newspaper she confronted him about it and he confessed to never serving in Vietnam and never being in Special Forces. He did serve in the Army as a caseworker in Germany, she said.
In her statement to News 3, the Legion commander said her husband "dropped this bomb, packed his bags and walked out of our lives."
