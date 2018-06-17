‘There is no divide between us.’ Kids pitch new name for ‘Great Divide’ ice cream

Kids having an ice cream party in Traci Schmidley’s homeschool class in Louisiana wholeheartedly approved of Blue Bell’s chocolate and vanilla flavor.
But they had a few things to say about the brand name, “The Great Divide,” Schmidley wrote Tuesday on Facebook, where she posted a letter written by the children.
“We began to talk about the name and we think some people might misunderstand the name and think the name the Great Divide is about people and the division that exists in our world because of different skin colors,” wrote Isak and Kaleb, Schmidley’s children, and their friend Jayden.
The kids explain in their letter that Isak and Kaleb have lighter skin, while their foster siblings and Jayden have darker skin.
“We are all our own color and own flavor and there is no divide between us,” they wrote. “We think we are all delicious in our own ways."
The children then suggest that Blue Bell rename “The Great Divide” to “Better Together.”
“We think having a big bucket of Better Together chocolate and vanilla on dinner tables across the country will make our families and communities stronger than ever!” they conclude.
News of the letter reached company executives at Texas-based Blue Bell, who love the idea, reported The Dallas Morning News.
“We were amazed when we read the letter, by their thoughtfulness and their compassion for all people, and we are humbled by their love of our ice cream," Blue Bell spokeswoman Jenny Van Dorf wrote in an email to the publication. "We are so impressed by them and commend Traci for providing the environment where an important conversation like this can take place."
The company’s president plans to talk to the children soon, reported the Morning News.
In a follow-up post Thursday on Facebook, Schmidley said she had received some negative comments about the letter by the kids.
”I have been called a "Liberal" as an insult more times than I can count today, and the ironic thing is, I am a registered Republican,” she wrote. “It's frustrating that simply because we were identified as an ‘interracial family’ and my children were discussing racial unity, we were assumed to be liberal; those topics shouldn’t be such foreign topics for conservatives.”
Schmidley wrote that some people mistakenly accused her of being offended by ice cream or calling the flavor racist. “Things were never divisive until others jumped down my throat claiming that ‘people like me’ (what does that even mean?) are divisive,” she wrote.
Comments