A 67-year-old woman was quietly reading when a man on the train punched her, Chicago cops say

A 67-year-old Chicago woman was attacked while she was reading from her Kindle on a train, police say, and she could lose her eyesight because of it.
The woman was riding on a northbound Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train around noon Thursday, according to a news release, when a man approached her. The man allegedly punched her in the face, seriously injuring her eye. Police described the attack as "completely unprovoked." The man then left the train at the next stop.
The police department on Friday afternoon distributed on Twitter surveillance images taken from the train, and hours later, it announced it had taken a man into custody.
The images show a man making a fist with his right hand and swinging it back in front of a person sitting in the train, holding what looked to be a touchscreen device.
Police have not released the man's identity, but said the man appeared to be in his 20s.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that the woman, who was traveling to Evanston, Illinois, "may lose her eyesight as a result" of the attack.
Joe Moore, an alderman representing the area where the alleged attack happened, told the Chicago Tribune the man might have been "suffering from some mental health issues."
According to the Tribune, authorities investigated two other incidents on the Red Line this week.
Police said shots were fired at one of the stations on Tuesday, and on Monday, a man was shot when he was boarding a train.
As far as the attack reported Thursday, police said in a tweet charges are expected to be filed.
"After posting this wanted offender’s information to the public and on our social media platforms, a suspect is now in custody and charges are pending in this aggravated battery of a senior," police said.
