More problems for Wells Fargo bank customers, including double charges

Wells Fargo issued a series of apologies via Twitter on Friday and Saturday after customers reported issues with completing transactions and being double charged.
The San Francisco-based bank first acknowledged the concern midday Friday, when it issued a tweet that suggested it was researching why some customers couldn't complete transactions.
By 5:15 p.m., they tweeted that their technical team had resolved the issue.
But on Saturday, customers complained of another system error. This time, charges to their accounts appeared to be duplicated.
Christina Jones, a Wells Fargo customer from Fresno, said all the purchases she made on Friday showed up twice in her online statements on Saturday – once as pending purchases, once as actual purchases. Those funds were frozen, she said, which meant the cut to her pocketbook was double its actual size.
Customers received a message Saturday afternoon on their personal banking app that mirrored a tweet from the bank: "The earlier issue with double transactions has been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience." Although Jones had been told funds from the erroneous transactions would remain frozen until Monday, she said her balance appeared to be accurate.
It is unclear what caused the issues, and Wells Fargo has not immediately returned a request for comment. The bank also experienced a double-charge glitch in January.
Last month, Wells Fargo rolled out a new ad campaign that promised customers the company was "working to earn back your trust." This came after a year of scandals, including one in which millions of accounts were opened in customers' names without their consent.
Comments