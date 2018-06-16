School to be named after journalist, undocumented immigrant

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, immigration rights activist and self-declared undocumented immigrant Jose Antonio Vargas testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on comprehensive immigration reform. Silicon Valley officials are naming a new elementary school after Vargas. Mountain View Whisman School District board voted Thursday, June 14, 2018 to name the school after Jose Antonio Vargas. Vargas emigrated with his family from the Philippines to the U.S. when he was 12 years old. He attended Mountain View High School. He revealed his undocumented status in a New York Times Magazine essay in 2011.

