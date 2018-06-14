Kids watch as mom rams SUV, tears off windshield wiper in fight outside daycare, cops say

A dispute between two mothers turned violent outside a daycare, police say, and their 6-year-old daughters were there for it all.
Marya Pearson, 29, met up with another 33-year-old mom in the parking lot of a daycare in Newport News, Virginia, on Tuesday morning, police told WAVY. The two were there to discuss something that happened between their two children, who police say were both present.
Pearson tried to get into the passenger seat of the woman's SUV, the victim told police, but couldn't because the door was locked. The 29-year-old mother is accused of ripping off the windshield wiper from the woman's car and scratching the vehicle, according to WTKR.
Police say that caused "extensive paint damage," WAVY reported.
The unidentified mother tried to back out of the parking lot, police told The Daily Press, but Pearson blocked her car's path with her body. Police say Pearson then got into her own car and rammed into the side of the woman's SUV.
Each of their 6-year-old daughters were in the cars during the wild fight, police told The Daily Press.
Police arrived after receiving a call at around 7 a.m. and arrested Pearson, according to WTKR. The owner of the daycare said she called 911.
Pearson was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, as well as intentional damage, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child abuse/neglect, according to The Daily Press.
