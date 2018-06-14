Parole board to hear former juror's death sentence regrets

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2018, file photo, Ross Geiger poses for a photo at his home in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, Ohio. Ohio Parole Board members, who voted 11-1 in 2017 against sparing death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, scheduled a rare second clemency hearing Thursday, June 14, 2018, to hear directly from Geiger, a juror who recommended Tibbetts be sentenced to death but now says jurors weren't given enough information about the convicted killer's tough childhood. Tibbetts is currently set to be executed by lethal injection on Oct. 17, 2018, after Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich granted Tibbetts a temporary reprieve on Feb. 8, 2018. John Minchillo, File AP Photo