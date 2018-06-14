Washington's battlefield flag on view at revolution museum

Assistant curator Matthew Skic looks the newly-hung Commander-in-Chief's Standard, Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. The faded and fragile blue silk flag marked General George Washington's presence on the battlefield during the Revolutionary War. The museum is bringing the flag out of its archives for public viewing on Thursday, June 14, Flag Day, until Sunday. Its appearance at the museum is the flag's first public display in Philadelphia since the war. Jacqueline Larma AP Photo