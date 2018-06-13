2 friends fought over the ‘shotgun’ seat. Then one of them pulled out a gun, police say

An argument over the “shotgun” seat on Sunday took a deadly turn in Southern California, police said.
Sergio Orozco, 19, and his longtime friend Jalen Wilson, also 19, were leaving a party with a third friend that night when they started to fight over who’d get to ride in the front passenger seat, Fontana, California police said, the San Bernardino Sun reported.
Then Orozco pulled out a handgun and shot Wilson, police said. Responding officers found him suffering in the street from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Officer Rajaie Sayegh told the Sun that the driver stayed at the scene while Orozco fled. Officers eventually learned that the shooting stemmed from an argument over who’d get to ride shotgun, police said.
They found Orozco in San Clemente, which is roughly 70 miles south of the city, on Monday and arrested him on suspicion of murder, authorities said, KTLA reported.
Orozco and Wilson had been friends since high school, Sayegh told the Sun.
Orozco remains held in West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, the newspaper reported.
