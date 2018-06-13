The Latest: Trump credits his tweet in Rep. Sanford's defeat

Corey Stewart, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and Chairman of Prince William County Board, arrives at the Electric Palm restaurant greeted by his supporters in Woodbridge, Va., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Republicans chose Stewart, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and defender of Confederate monuments, as their nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate race on Tuesday, while Democrats picked an establishment favorite to run in Virginia’s marquee U.S. house race. The Washington Post via AP Calla Kessler