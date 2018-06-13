Thefts rise after California reduces criminal penalties

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2013 file photo, an inmate at the Madera County Jail is taken to a housing unit at the facility in Madera, Calif. Independent researchers say that California voters' decision to reduce penalties for drug and property crimes in 2014 led to a jump in thefts, particularly car burglaries and shoplifting. The Public Policy Institute of California reported Tuesday, June 12, 2018 that larcenies increased about 9 percent from 2014 to 2016. Thefts from motor vehicles accounted for about three-quarters of the increase. San Francisco alone recorded more than 30,000 auto burglaries in 2017. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo