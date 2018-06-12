Couple was driving home from a relative's funeral. They didn't make it.

It was already a sad day for 38-year-old Cameo Sanders-Jenkins and 49-year-old Troy Jenkins, a Nashville-area couple who were driving home from a relative's funeral Saturday.
They didn't know that sad day would be their last.
Police said in a news release that the two were traveling down the highway in a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro when something went wrong. The vehicle had been traveling at a high speed, and at some point had spun out of control and headed straight for a rock wall.
The driver had tried to brake, police said, but it didn't help. Both victims were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, according to NewsChannel5.
"They were amazing people,” Amber Phillips, a relative of the couple, told the Tennessean. “I just can’t name one person they did not help in some way.”
Cameo Sanders-Jenkins was a real estate broker and Troy Jenkins was a maintenance worker for a property management company, according to the Tennessean.
"She had a spark to her, and nobody pushed her around and nobody ran over her,” Daniel Miller, a broker at the firm where Sanders-Jenkins worked, told the paper. “But she would also help anybody – her family, her friends – she was there for everyone.”
Police said speed seemed to be a factor in the crash. Both victims were wearing their seat belts, but because the car was so old, it only had lap belts, according to Patch. It also was not equipped with airbags.
A friend of Sanders-Jenkins posted a shocked message to Facebook after the woman's death, saying the two had planned to hang out and go swimming the next day.
"If needed you were there without hesitation. I can’t wrap my head around this, I’m gonna miss you so, so much," she wrote. More than a dozen people offered their prayers, condolences, and shared grief.
The accident is still under investigation, WZTV reported.
