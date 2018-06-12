Man who pooped on driver during road rage incident says he just 'had to drop it'

Many drivers have felt the red hot flash of road rage. Few, however, have been so angry they dropped their pants and pooped on the other driver.
But that's precisely what happened Friday, according to a report from WFMZ. The station reported that two drivers got in an argument during a road rage incident in Lehigh County, Penn., that resulted in one driver "defecating" on the other. The driver, later identified as 69-year-old Henry George Weaver of New Tripoli, was charged with harassment, according to Patch.
There were no further details released on what caused the incident, nor about exactly how one would actually go about pooping on another driver during a traffic dispute.
The story, brief as it was, went viral. People wanted to know.
On Monday, Weaver said he did defecate on the other man - but that he had to do it because he suffers from irritable bowel syndrome, according to Lehigh Valley Live.
"I've put up with it for years," he told the site. "You get worked up and you're going to have to go ... I couldn't control my bowels. And he was right there. And it's just as simple as that."
Irritable bowel syndrome is a common ailment that can cause many different symptoms in the large intestine. Some people suffer constipation while others suffer diarrhea or abdominal pain. There is no one known cause, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
Weaver said it all began when the other driver pulled in front of him "so close it scared the dickens out of me," he told NBC 10. The two wound up getting out of their cars and having a verbal argument, he told the station.
"He was right against me. He was right there," Weaver told Lehigh Valley Live. "I had to drop it ... He just got me worked up. Something was going to happen. I could have easily have missed him if I had turned around but it happened then."
He told NBC 10 there "wasn't any choice in the matter," and he had no choice but to go right on the man's pant leg. He told the station the other man didn't say anything before driving away.
"I'm not proud of it," the man told Lehigh Valley Live. "I messed up. It happens."
Weaver told NBC 10 he didn't yet know if he would fight the citation.
