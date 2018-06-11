Cops found robbed man yelling in his underwear. His attackers went for cops next, Pa. police say

Police arrived at the crime scene just in time, the victim said.

Two robbers in New Castle, Pennsylvania, were threatening to kill their victim (telling him they were going to “smoke him”) as officers pulled up just after midnight June 9, according to police. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired and a robbery.

By that point in the heist, the male robbers had already held their victim in a chokehold, pulled out a handgun, stripped him to his underwear and stolen his jewelry, police said. The victim said he watched police pull up as he lay nearly naked on the ground, where the robbers had forced him to stay as they threatened to kill him.

Seeing police pull up, the two suspected robbers fled, the police department said.

That left police confronted with an unusual scene, authorities said: A victim outside in just his underwear (and now without his jewelry), yelling that he’d been robbed. The victim told police he knew one of the attackers — Deonte Adams — and said Adams was the one with the gun who forced him to take off his clothes and then grabbed the valuables.

But the fleeing robbers weren’t gone for long, police said.

As officers were listening to the victim’s version of events, a vehicle started speeding straight at the victim and police — and the vehicle only avoided hitting them by swerving, police said. That’s when the suspected robbers in the vehicle lost control of the car and had to run away on foot.

Officers and a police dog began to search the area for Adams and the other man, and ultimately tracked down Adams in a nearby forested area. After he was apprehended, the victim confirmed that Adams was the man who had robbed and stripped him, according to police.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.

Adams was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, reckless driving, carrying a firearm without a license, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, receiving stolen property and related charges, according to police.