What’s your life expectancy? It may depend on state you were born in, study finds

By Kaitlyn Alanis

June 11, 2018 04:35 PM

Depending on where you were born, you might be able to expect nearly seven more years of life.

A comprehensive state-by-state study found that there is a 6.6-year life expectancy difference between Hawaii and Mississippi. The study found that those two states have the highest and lowest "life expectancy at birth," respectively, as of 2016.

Hawaii has a life expectancy at birth of 81.3 years, and Mississippi has a life expectancy of 74.7 years.

The study, "The State of U.S. Health, 1990-2016," looked at the "burden of diseases, injuries and risk factors among U.S. states" and was conducted by The U.S. Burden of Disease Collaborators. The study was released April 10.

Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, helped coordinate the study.

"We are seeing dangerous disparities among states," Murray said in a press release. "Unless and until leaders of our health care system work together to mitigate risks, such as tobacco, alcohol, and diet, more Americans will die prematurely, and in many cases, unnecessarily."

Diet, tobacco use and high systolic blood pressure were the leading causes of death, according to the study. For example, dietary risks accounted for 529,299 deaths in 2016, the study reported.

The study found "substantial variations" in burdens of diseases, injuries and risk factors by state. Only nine states had a life expectancy of more than 80 years.

The study concluded that there are wide differences in how diseases affect different states and that the data can be used for research, clinical care and policy.

"Primary care is our health system's front line of defense, detection, and treatment," Ali Mokdad, who helped write the study, said in the release. "Local, state, and federal dollars need to be targeted more effectively for primary care, especially for those millions of Americans not on Medicare."

Here's the study's full list of the life expectancy at birth for each of the 50 states, and Washington, D.C., as of 2016.

1. Hawaii, 81.3 years

2. California, 80.9 years

3. Connecticut, 80.8 years

4. Minnesota, 80.8 years

5. New York, 80.5 years

6. Massachusetts, 80.4 years

7. Colorado, 80.2 years

8. New Jersey, 80.2 years

9. Washington, 80.2 years

10. Vermont, 79.9 years

11. New Hampshire, 79.9 years

12. North Dakota, 79.8 years

13. Rhode Island, 79.6 years

14. Utah, 79.6 years

15. Florida, 79.6 years

16. Oregon, 79.5 years

17. Iowa, 79.5 years

18. Wisconsin, 79.5 years

19. Arizona, 79.5 years

20. Nebraska, 79.4 years

21. Maryland, 79.2 years

22. Virginia, 79.2 years

23. Idaho, 79.1 years

24. Illinois, 79.1 years

25. South Dakota, 79.1 years

26. Maine, 79 years

27. Montana, 78.9 years

28. Delaware, 78.6 years

29. Pennsylvania, 78.5 years

30. Kansas, 78.5 years

31. Texas, 78.5 years

32. Wyoming, 78.4 years

33. Nevada, 78.1 years

34. Alaska, 78.1 years

35. Michigan, 78 years

36. Washington D.C., 78 years

37. North Carolina, 77.9 years

38. New Mexico, 77.8 years

39. Ohio, 77.5 years

40. Missouri, 77.4 years

41. Georgia, 77.4 years

42. Indiana, 77.2 years

43. South Carolina, 76.8 years

44. Tennessee, 76.1 years

45. Arkansas, 75.8 years

46. Kentucky, 75.8 years

47. Oklahoma, 75.7 years

48. Louisiana, 75.6 years

49. Alabama, 75.4 years

50. West Virginia, 75.3 years

51. Mississippi, 74.7 years

