Puerto Rican Day Parade to shine light on hurricane struggle

FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June 10, 2018, organizers and participants want to keep a spotlight on something serious. They want people to remember that months after Hurricane Maria roared through and as the next hurricane season arrives, Puerto Rico is still struggling. Andres Kudacki AP Photo