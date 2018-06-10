Lock of George Armstrong Custer's hair sells for $12,500

This undated photo provided by Heritage Auctions, HA.com shows, a rifle used during the battle of Little Bighorn in which the U.S. Army's 7th Cavalry, led by Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer, was decimated by American Indians led by Sitting Bull. Glen Swanson, who has spent decades amassing artifacts related to the 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn and the men who famously faced off there is putting the collection up for auction. Heritage Auctions will offer up the collection of more than 260 items Saturday June 9, 2018 in Dallas. The rifle is expected to sell for more than $200,000(Heritage Auctions, HA.com via AP)