Steam says store will 'allow everything.' Then games like 'AIDS Simulator' popped up

A week after pulling a school shooting simulator, Steam, a popular online gaming platform, has stepped back, deciding it "shouldn't be the ones" policing what gamers "can or can't buy" on its online store.
Steam, operated by Valve Corp., announced in a statement Wednesday that it will now "allow everything" on its store — except for content that's illegal or "straight up trolling."
The platform — which showed more than 15 million games logged in Saturday — is home to popular titles such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Team Fortress 2, Rocket League, Dota 2 and others.
But those are just a few of the hundreds of games the online store has to offer.
It's also seen some controversial titles that had slipped through the cracks.
A summary of one game called "AIDS Simulator" was described this way, according to The New York Times: "Welcome to Africa, you’ve got H.I.V.! Now you’re mad and want to kill all Africans that gave you AIDS to get revenge."
GamesIndustry.biz reported Friday that Steam yanked that game off its store and others, such as "Suicide Simulator" and "ISIS Simulator," a day after it announced its new "allow everything" policy.
In an email to PCMag, a Valve spokesperson explained these games were banned because they were found to be cases "where the developer's only goal was trolling."
It had removed "Active Shooter" for a similar reason last week, though a Valve spokesperson also told VentureBeat it would have banned the game regardless of its new policy because the developer allegedly "had been involved in numerous misrepresentations, copyright violations, and customer abuses."
The game was described as one where players could assume the role of a "good guy or bad guy" in a school shooting.
The New York Times said parents and survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting spoke out against the game, which had been slated to be released June 6. A Change.org petition calling on Valve not to launch the game gathered more than 250,000 signatures.
From its statement this week, Steam acknowledged it will have to work on a "case-by-case" basis as to whether it will allow certain titles that come into question in the future and it says it will "almost certainly continue to struggle" as it makes these decisions. But for now, users may see more games they deem "offensive."
"So what does this mean? It means that the Steam Store is going to contain something that you hate, and don't think should exist. Unless you don't have any opinions, that's guaranteed to happen. But you're also going to see something on the Store that you believe should be there, and some other people will hate it and want it not to exist," Steam said in its statement.
It also cautioned to users that the games it will allow "will not be a reflection of Valve's values."
"If you're a developer of offensive games, this isn't us siding with you against all the people you're offending," the statement continued. "There will be people throughout the Steam community who hate your games, and hope you fail to find an audience, and there will be people here at Valve who feel exactly the same way. However, offending someone shouldn't take away your game's voice. We believe you should be able to express yourself like everyone else, and to find others who want to play your game. But that's it."
The full statement is available on the Steam Blog.
