AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

Women shop for headscarves at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday, June 8, 2018. During the holy month of Ramadan, a daily bazaar offers various selections of clothing, food, prayer mats and other religious items to Muslims who traditionally shop for new outfits to welcome the end-of-the-month Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo