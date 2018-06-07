The Latest: Another use of force incident for Mesa police

This image made from a body camera video on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, released by the Mesa Police Department shows police officers approaching a man in Mesa, Ariz. A report from the incident states the man, Robert Johnson, was "verbally defiant and confrontational." Mesa police released the report, along with footage from police-worn cameras, on Wednesday, June 6, after video released by Johnson's attorneys circulated this week, raising criticism over the handling of the incident. (Mesa Police Department via AP)