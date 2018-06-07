Hawaii lava evacuee recounts neighborhood shooting near flow

FILE - In this May 6, 2018, file photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a Hawaii Volcano Observatory (HVO) geologist collects samples of spatter for laboratory analysis in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is spewing bright-orange lava miles into the air and disrupting life in paradise. It also has scientists wide-eyed, eager to advance what's known about volcanoes. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)