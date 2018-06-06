Landlord went to fix her water. Then he ‘got aroused’ — and got caught on camera, Pa. cops say

For months, she suspected someone was rummaging through her clothes and other belongings at her apartment in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

To put those suspicions to the test, the woman installed a motion-detecting security system in her bedroom — and on Dec. 1, when she wasn't home, she got a series of alerts on her phone confirming her fears. Cameras captured still photos of a man “in a state of undress,” penis exposed and masturbating in the bedroom just before 10:30 a.m., according to a police report obtained by the Smoking Gun.

The woman recognized the intruder, too. It was her landlord, Thomas Fallon, 68, police said. The woman called Castle Shannon police and handed over 10 still photos of the crime.

At first, during an interview at the police station, Fallon told investigators he hadn’t gone into the woman’s bedroom. But he stopped talking when investigators brought out the pictures of him “pleasuring himself onto the victim’s clothing,” according to the police report.

Fallon was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, burglary and criminal trespassing, KDKA reports.

Fallon testified in court this week that he didn’t go to the apartment to masturbate. He said he was simply doing a walk through of the woman’s three-bedroom home in December after he went there to fix a hot water tank, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

But when Fallon walked into the woman’s bedroom, “there was underwear laying around,” Fallon said, according to the newspaper, adding that “I got aroused and rubbed myself.” The clothing was from an outfit the woman wore the day before, according to the police report.

Fallon made the comments Wednesday at his trial before a judge in Allegheny County court, the newspaper reports. Because it is not a jury trial, the judge will hand down a verdict next week.

An attorney for Fallon argued in court that Fallon is not guilty of the charges because he didn’t ejaculate onto the woman’s belongings and had a legitimate reason to be in the apartment — that is, fixing the water tank, the Post-Gazette reports.

Following his arrest, Fallon was released on bond in December, WTAE reports.

Fallon was the president of an electrical contracting company, which had the same address as the apartment where the victim was living, the Smoking Gun reports. The website for the company appears to have been taken down.