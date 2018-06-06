Wait, is IHOP really changing its name to ... IHOb? Here's what we know so far

Breakfast? Brunch? Burgers? Or something completely different?
Those are the questions many people are asking after IHOP announced on Twitter that it will be changing its iconic name to IHOb (yes, the "b" doesn't appear to be capitalized.)
The cryptic tweet says that the company is "flippin' our name" — and the message comes with a GIF that shows the "p" in the breakfast company's logo slowly going upside-down and forming the new "IHOb."
What that mysterious "b" stands for will be revealed on June 11, according to IHOP, which also has a countdown to the date on its website.
So, what exactly could it "b"?
IHOP (or, should we start calling it IHOb?) put a poll on Twitter that gives four potential options: Biscuits, Bacon, Butternut Squash and Barnacles.
So far, "bacon" is a clear favorite with 41 percent, while biscuits and barnacles are fighting it out for second place. Butternut squash is firmly in last place.
Others have taken to Twitter to put out their own ideas about what the name change could mean.
While some just had fun with the news.
But this guy tried to spoil the fun with a dose of reality.
It's not the first time the higher-ups at IHOP have made an announcement about a name change. In February, DineEquity Inc. — which owns IHOP and Applebee's — changed its name to Dine Brands Global Inc., as reported by the Nation's Restaurant News.
Stephen P. Joyce, CEO of Dine Brands, said in a press release that “our new company name reflects a shift in strategy and a values-based performance culture with greater autonomy and accountability at the brand level." His company had a net loss of $324 million in fiscal year 2017, according to Nation's Restaurant News.
The company also announced in February that it would be closing up to 40 IHOP locations, USA Today reported.
So is this real? Or just a clever marketing ploy? The answer remains unclear — so we'll just have to tune in on June 11 and find out.
No response yet from Denny's.
Comments