'Stop! Or I'll hurl these baked beans at you!' And that's what this Florida deputy did

Beans have many benefits — they are a source of protein, complex carbs and fiber.
They can also be a handy weapon to bring down a perp, as demonstrated by a resourceful deputy in a Panama City grocery store on Thursday.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office received a call to respond to the Rainbow Food Store on Highway 231 when employees reported a man was armed with a gun and threatening employees at the store, the office reported on Facebook.
Three deputies were lunching in the Florida Panhandle area and were first to arrive. The deputies determined the suspect — identified as Justin Tyler Stanford, 25 — did not have a firearm, but instead he was wielding a hammer.
The three detectives entered the store and split up to surround the suspect. That's when Stanford began swinging his hammer at them.
In surveillance video, released by the sheriff's office, and posted on Facebook, Maj. Jimmy Stanford (no relation) brings down the subject.
With two cans of beans — the extra brown sugar variety.
"Major Stanford ran down a nearby aisle to approach from behind the subject, but the subject saw him. Major Stanford then demonstrated amazingly accurate pitching skills and 'distracted' the subject with the use of two cans of Bush's Baked Beans. Effectively 'distracted,' the subject was quickly and safely taken into custody," the sheriff's office said on its social media post, closing with a quip:
"Now, let's roll that beautiful bean footage!"
This wasn't exactly the suspect's best day. Before he armed himself with a hammer and entered the Rainbow Food Store, he wrecked his car near the store, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Stanford was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, and assault.
Apparently, getting beaned by two cans of Bush's sweet 'n' savories didn't calm him down. While at the hospital getting treated for his injuries, Bay County deputies say Stanford tried to snag a gun from a deputy that was guarding him in the emergency room.
For that, Stanford was charged with resisting arrest with violence.
No one said beans were brain food.
