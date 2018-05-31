Woman returned home just as two burglars were leaving. Then one shot her, Las Vegas police say

A Las Vegas couple saw an unfamiliar car in the driveway of their home after they returned from getting lunch Wednesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Both Sheri Aoyagi, 60, and her husband were about to head inside, but Aogagi’s husband didn’t leave the car as quickly, the newspaper reported. Police say the man uses a wheelchair, the Las Vegas Sun reported.
As Aoyagi approached her home, two masked men ran out the front door, police said, reported FOX 5. The woman and her husband had unwittingly interrupted a burglary-in-process, the Review-Journal said.
Before the suspects got in their vehicle to leave, one of them shot Aoyagi in the chest, police said. She died at the scene, FOX 5 said.
“It’s an absolutely disturbing call and completely senseless,” said Lt. Ray Spencer, per the Las Vegas Sun. “We are going to work this nonstop, making sure we get these people in custody,” he said.
Aoyagi’s husband is “extremely distraught,” Spencer said. He was the only apparent witness to the shooting, the newspaper reported. Though neighbors told News 3 they heard gunshots and saw a car speeding from the scene.
“Senseless. Just sad. I mean, this was during the day,” a neighbor told the news station.
Aoyagi was a flight attendant with United Airlines, the Review-Journal reported. An airline spokeswoman told the newspaper in a statement that the “United family is deeply saddened” to hear about her death.
Police say the couple’s home had been ransacked, but it’s unclear if anything was stolen, the Las Vegas Sun reported. The suspects haven’t been caught as of Thursday evening. Authorities found a car that they believe was used by the men, the Review-Journal said.
