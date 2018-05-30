Mom with 10 kids burned her 7-month-old with a hair straightener, Texas cops say

A 28-year-old mother of 10 children in Lubbock, Texas has been indicted on a charge of injury to one of those children, an infant.
Police in Lubbock say Stephanie Nicole Rodriguez burned her 7-month-old on the arm with a hair straightener in August 2017, according to KCBD.
Rodriguez was arrested on May 18 and indicted on the felony charge Tuesday, according to jail records. She remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center Wednesday, being held on $26,500 bond — $25,000 for the injury to a child charge and $1,500 on a separate charge of tampering with a government record.
Just hours after she was arrested, according to KLBK, she was transported to University Medical Center, where she delivered her 10th child, a little baby girl. Child Protective Services immediately took custody of the infant, the station reported.
The indictment, cited by KLBK, says Rodriguez "intentionally or knowingly" caused serious injury to the child with a "deadly weapon," described later in the document as a hair straightener. It also says she burned the child on the arm, causing first and second-degree burns.
According to a previous KLBK report, Rodriguez told CPS investigators that she has given birth to 10 children, five of whom she put up for adoption at the time of birth. Three others have been placed with family members, while the ninth lived with the father.
The newborn, her 10th, was in neonatal intensive care, and she didn't know who the father of the latest baby is.
Comments