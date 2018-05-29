Gun-reform activists spur voter registration at high schools

David Hogg, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, poses for a photo at Pine Trails Park, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Hogg, one of the leaders of the March For Our Lives movement, is spearheading the national effort to register young voters along with the New York-based organization HeadCount. They say students at more than 1,000 schools in 46 states are participating, with most starting their drives Tuesday. Wilfredo Lee AP Photo