The Latest: Teacher says injured student is 'remarkable'

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seaman, now a science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., subdued a student armed with two handguns who opened fire inside his classroom Friday, May, 25, 2018. The assailant wounded classmate and Seaman whose swift intervention was credited with saving lives. (Southern Illinois University via AP)