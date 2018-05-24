3 girls hid in their home. Stepdad ‘laughed’ as he killed their mom and sister, Ohio father says

A man shot his wife and stepdaughter in their Springfield, Ohio home last week — and three of the surviving family members hid from the gunfire as they heard him laughing "hysterically," FOX 45 reported.
Eric Sirons, 56, gunned down his wife, Jennifer Sirons, 49, his stepdaughter, Andrea Heiser, 21, before turning the weapon on himself May 15, according to Springfield police Chief Lee Graf, WDTN reported.
Heiser’s three teenage sisters were in the home when Sirons used the handgun to kill the women, reports PEOPLE. They hid in a locked bathroom and called 911, the publication said.
A dispatcher told the terrified girls to stay put, WDTN reported. But the door didn’t shield them from hearing the events taking place outside, according to their father.
Randy Heiser said the girls told him they heard Eric Sirons say, “it’s just a pellet gun,” before laughing and shooting Andrea Heiser, FOX 45 reported.
Then Sirons “started laughing hysterically” as he shot Jennifer Sirons, Heiser’s ex-wife, he told the news station.
Eric Sirons and his wife had filed for divorce earlier this year, records show, WDTN reported. But the divorce hadn’t been finalized. PEOPLE reports that a judge had recently granted a mutual restraining order.
Jennifer Sirons and Heiser were laid to rest Tuesday, the Springfield News-Sun reported. Andrea Heiser’s obituary describes her as a selfless person who brought joy to the people around her. Jennifer’s says she was a “caring” and “compassionate” woman who dedicated her life to her daughters, the newspaper reported.
Graf said the family was known in their community and “loved” by their neighbors, WDTN reported. He said the murder-suicide is a “senseless tragedy,” PEOPLE reported.
Randy Heiser said his three daughters, who are staying with relatives now, don’t ever want to return home.
"I just thank God I've still got three of them left," he said.
