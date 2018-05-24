Watch: Bald eagle battles fox for rabbit in skies above Washington's San Juan Island

In a remarkable display of nature, a fox kit carrying a rabbit in its jaws is swooped down upon by a bald eagle which wrests the meal free in San Juan Island National Historical Park last Saturday.
Video: Zachary Hartje; photo: Kevin Ebi/LivingWilderness.com Drew Perine
