Watch: Bald eagle battles fox for rabbit in skies above Washington's San Juan Island

Members of the community gathered for a vigil to honor the victims of Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.
A customer at a New York restaurant became enraged, while waiting in line to buy his food, after hearing several workers talking to clients in Spanish. The man threatened to call the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.
New Jersey police officers saved a man from a burning car after it caught fire with him inside. Police say that the man fell asleep inside his car and apparently left his foot on the gas pedal, causing the car to overheat and eventually catch fire.
An eruption of the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island forced residents in residential areas to evacuate. Kilauea is Hawaii Island's youngest volcano, located on the southeastern area of the island.