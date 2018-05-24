Cat clings to van roof at highway speeds

The Rankin family was driving down I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 18, when they spotted a cat clinging to the roof of a van driving in the lane next to them. They were able to alert the drivers of the van so they could pull over and rescue the cat.
Ronda Rankin via Storyful
Deer escapes shark attack in Monterey Bay

National

Deer escapes shark attack in Monterey Bay

While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.