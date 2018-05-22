Five things to know about Miss USA 2018 and her connection to the Midwest

For the first time ever, Miss USA is from Nebraska.
Sarah Rose Summers was crowned Miss USA 2018 on Monday in her shiny, black-sequined gown.
"I'm speechless," she said after she was crowned. "I'm never speechless — ask my family."
Here are five ways Miss USA is connected to not just the Cornhusker State, but also the Midwest region.
1. She was born and raised a Nebraska Cornhuskers fan
Summers grew up in Papillion, Nebraska — a suburb of Omaha, according to her Miss Nebraska bio. She graduated from Papillion La Vista South High School in 2013, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
"Always a Nebraska girl," she previously posted on Facebook.
During her year as Miss Nebraska, she took time to visit and read to students with Papillion La Vista Community Schools.
2. She is a Texas Christian University alumna
Miss USA graduated Cum Laude from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, her bio states. While there, she earned two bachelor's degrees: one in child development and another in strategic communication. She also has a minor in business. She now considers herself a "proud TCU Horned Frog" — and it might help that the TCU baseball team played in her hometown the last four years for the College World Series.
While in college, Summers was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.
3. She has helped promote the Dallas Cowboys football team
While in college at TCU, Summers was part of the Dallas Cowboys promotion team, according to her bio. As part of the team, she interacted with fans, sponsors and partners on game days. Her LinkedIn bio says she worked for the Cowboys in 2016 and 2017.
4. She is focused on eating disorders — in Nebraska and beyond
Since being crowned Miss Nebraska USA in January, Summers has focused on the issue of eating disorders.
“One person dies every 60 minutes from an eating disorder,” she told the Papillion Times earlier this month.
She is involved with the National Eating Disorders Association, the Omaha World-Herald reported, and she strives to make more people aware of eating disorders and the importance of mental health.
”It needs to be more widely talked about — and there’s not an inpatient care in the state of Nebraska,” she said.
5. She's an advocate for the Vabros' Ross Foundation
Summers utilizes her skills in child life by visiting children in the hospitals as an advocate for the Vanbros’ Ross Foundation. The association holds the state licenses for the Miss USA pageants in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.
