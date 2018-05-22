Teen's family trusted this school official. She had sex with him, Missouri cops say

Family members are shocked after a middle school assistant principal was charged with having sex with their 16-year-old student in southeast Missouri.
The school administrator was identified in court records as Elizabeth J. Giesler, who is listed as the assistant principal of Ste. Genevieve Middle School.
The boy's father — who was not identified in the report — told KTVI that his son has known Giesler since he was in middle school.
In a statement to KTVI, the Ste. Genevieve School District said Giesler has been placed on leave as the investigation continues.
Giesler, 39, was released from jail after posting bond.
Records show she is facing charges of sexual contact with a student, statutory sodomy and statutory rape after she allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old boy. The charges were filed Friday, according to the prosecutor.
Citing court records, the Daily Journal reported the student told a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper that Giesler performed oral sex on him at her home last month.
The student also told the trooper of two other alleged sexual encounters that happened between April and May, court records said.
The boy's father told KTVI he thought Giesler was a sort of mentor for his son.
"She talked to us about my son and stuff like this, what she can do for him through life, you know, give him a better life ... so she was going to try to make sure he got on the right path," the father said in an interview with the television station.
The case is pending in Ste. Genevieve County Circuit Court.
