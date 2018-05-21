The remotely piloted cargo spacecraft launched May 21 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia atop an Antares rocket, headed for the International Space Station to deliver scientific experiments and supplies for the station residents. NASA Tiffany Tompkins
The remotely piloted cargo spacecraft launched May 21 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia atop an Antares rocket, headed for the International Space Station to deliver scientific experiments and supplies for the station residents. NASA Tiffany Tompkins

Next day delivery for International Space Station?

By Tiffany Tompkins

May 21, 2018 11:53 AM

How do the six members of Expedition 55, residents of the International Space Station, get supplies?

From a remotely piloted, Antares rocket-blasted, Orbital ATK Cygnus cargo spacecraft, of course.

The rocket was launched Monday from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia for a two-month stay in space, according to NASA'S website.

“Very exciting morning. Earth’s newest spacecraft launched this morning in a column of fire and roar,” NASA’s space program manager, Kirk Shireman, said from Houston, according to the Associated Press.

Three Americans, two Russians and one from Japan comprise the team in space. Three are expected to return to Earth in June.

