Next day delivery for International Space Station?

SHARE COPY LINK The remotely piloted cargo spacecraft launched May 21 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia atop an Antares rocket, headed for the International Space Station to deliver scientific experiments and supplies for the station residents. NASA Tiffany Tompkins

The remotely piloted cargo spacecraft launched May 21 from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia atop an Antares rocket, headed for the International Space Station to deliver scientific experiments and supplies for the station residents. NASA Tiffany Tompkins