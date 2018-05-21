Texas community holds vigil for Sante Fe High School shooting victims

Members of the community gathered for a vigil to honor the victims of Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas. A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said.
Associated Press
Deer escapes shark attack in Monterey Bay

While conducting a white shark field survey in Monterey Bay, the founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, Sean Van Summeran, saw a frightened deer being circled by what appeared to be an adolescent great white shark.