At least eight dead: Here's what we know about the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas

At least eight people, and as many as 10, have been killed in a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting in a classroom in Santa Fe started just after 7:30 a.m. The first call to authorities came in at 7:32 a.m.

JUST IN - @SheriffEd_HCSO says anywhere between 8-10 fatalities at #SantaFe school shooting. Students and staff. School officer injured. #CNN — Stephanie Gallman (@sgallman) May 18, 2018

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that 12 others were injured in the mass shooting, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. How many of those are students, teachers or staff are not known at this time.

According to the Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department, one person of interest has been detained and a suspect has been arrested. Both are reportedly students at Santa Fe High School.

The Chronicle is also reporting that the gunman was a male, again citing an unnamed law enforcement official, and that the assailant was armed with an AR-15 rifle, a pistol, a shotgun and pipe bombs.

One Santa Fe High School student, identified by KTRK by his first name only, Dustin, told the station that he saw the shooter, who wore a trench coat and "big boots" to school, before Dustin heard the initial three shots.

Investigators also found explosive devices, both inside the school and in the area surrounding the campus. Officials urged residents to exercise caution in the neighborhoods surrounding the school and to call police at 409-927-3310 if they find any suspicious items.

SFISD District Response to SFHS Active Shooter May 18, 2018 9:05 a.m. This morning an incident occurred at the high... Posted by Santa Fe ISD - Official Site on Friday, May 18, 2018

A family reunification center has been established at the Alamo Gym near the high school, located at 13306 Texas Highway 6.

"We hope the worst is over, and I really can't say any more about that because it would be pure speculation," Assistant Principal Cris Richardson said, according to The Associated Press.

Students interviewed by local media outlets say they heard loud gunshots, possibly from a shotgun, ring out from an art classroom during the first period of the school day.

Raul Reyes, a spokesman for University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, told media that UTMB admitted three patients Friday after the shooting: a middle-aged male in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest, a middle-aged woman in good condition with a gunshot wound to her leg, and a younger female, also in good condition with a gunshot wound to her leg.

One student told KTRK that a teacher who is a former Marine pulled the alarm to warn the rest of the school about the active shooter.

Santa Fe High School student tells @FotiKallergis: one of the teachers, who is an ex-Marine, pulled the fire alarm in effort to warn of active shooter. — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 18, 2018

According to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, there have been 311 school shootings since 2013.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting from the East Room of the White House.

"Unfortunately, I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas," Trump said Friday. "This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years. Too many decades now."

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, 30 miles southeast of Houston. A message on the Santa Fe Independent School District's website called the incident an "active shooter."

Local authorities as well as officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene. As of 11:15 a.m., Santa Fe ISD police were taking the lead on the investigation.