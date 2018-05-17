Dad and daughter brawled at middle school, Missouri cops say. One went to the hospital

Things are getting better at Normandy Middle School, police say, even though a fight broke out between father and daughter on Wednesday.
The dad, who has not yet been identified, was at the school in Normandy, Missouri, for a parent-teacher conference, according to Fox2. The man and his daughter began to argue, police say, and their altercation soon turned violent.
That brawl, which happened in the school office, sent the 15-year-old girl to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SouthernMinn.com.
Zya Nalls, a student at the school, told Fox2 that it wasn't long before news of the fight started to spread.
"Everybody was like, 'Somebody got a whooping!' And I was like, 'Who?,' " she said. "And somebody was like, 'Somebody’s daddy and he was punching their child!' "
Police arrested the man and expect to charge him with felony assault, according to Fox2.
Authorities told SouthernMinn.com that people should view the fight in a larger context. There used to be nearly 400 incidents of officers being called to Normandy Middle School every year, police say, but that number is now down to 40 a year at most. They attributed the change to the addition of a school resource officer.
There have been some recent incidents between students and resource officers at Normandy Middle School, as reported by The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A student and resource officer fought and fell on the floor after the minor refused to go to art class in January, the Post-Dispatch reported, and on the following month another officer had to pepper spray parents who were fighting outside the school.
A third student was handcuffed on March 8 after the resource officer said the middle schooler stopped listening to their teacher's directions and made threatening comments, according to the Post-Dispatch.
And on April 20, police say they arrested Fred Abernathy, the head of the middle school's security department, after he used a stun gun on a 14-year-old student. The student was getting ready to go home during the school day, police told Patch.com, and that's when Abernathy pulled out the stun gun, which he is not allowed to use.
He has since been fired, the Post-Dispatch reported.
