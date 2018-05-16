'They lived in torture.' 10 kids waterboarded, shot with crossbows, California cops say

Ten children rescued from a Fairfield, California, home “lived in torture” their grandmother said as authorities released new details of horrific abuse allegedly inflicted by their parents.

Jonathan Allen, 29, and Ina Rogers, 30, face charges including torture, abuse and neglect after the March 31 removal of their 10 children.

On Wednesday, Rogers, who had been released on bail on neglect charges, was re-arrested and also charged with abuse, KGO reported. She’s accused of assisting Allen in the abuse, covering up injuries to the children and persuading them to remain silent.

Police found the children living in squalor while seeking a 12-year-old boy who had run away from home. An investigation revealed the 10 kids, ages 4 months to 12 years, had suffered puncture wounds, burns and bruises from being shot with BB or pellet guns, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, prosecutors disclosed the children also had been waterboarded, shot with crossbows and had scalding water poured on them, CBS News reported. The allegations are included in court documents seeking to increase the bail set for Rogers.

Her bail was raised to $495,000, while Allen remains in jail on $5.2 million bail, the network reported. She "may not be a danger to the public at large, but these charges make clear she is a danger to the children,” Judge William J. Pendergast said.

Wanda Rogers, the maternal grandmother of the children, accused her son-in-law of devil worship, reported NBC News. Some of the children have been placed with her.

“Every day they lived in torture, every day, all day long,” Wanda Rogers told the network. “Jonathan worships the devil. He had a devil room, a devil room that he called a meditation room.”

The bathroom is strewn with feces at a home in Fairfield, Calif., Monday, May 14, 2018, where authorities removed 10 children and charged their father with torture and their mother with neglect after an investigation revealed a lengthy period of severe physical and emotional abuse. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo

Authorities had earlier described the abuse of the children as having a “sadistic purpose,” but they did not elaborate, the network reported.

“I can't believe we're going through this, my whole family, this is a nightmare,” Wanda Rogers told NBC News.

In a jailhouse interview Tuesday, Allen told KCRA that he was “not a monster.”

“I’m not 100 percent perfect, I’m not perfect. No one is perfect,” Allen said. “But I am not an animal, I am not a torturer, and I am not a monster.”

On Monday, Ina Rogers also had defended herself before reporters at her two-story, four-bedroom home in Fairfield near the San Francisco Bay Area.

“I strive, I thrive on being a good parent to my children," Rogers told KGO. "My husband has a lot of tattoos. He looks like a scary individual, and that's why people are so quick to judge him. But my husband is an amazing person. I am an amazing mother."

She led reporters on a tour of the home, where police had reported discovering the children living among garbage, rotten food, urine, and animal and human feces, with all 10 kids sharing one bedroom at night.

Photos from the tour show a bathroom spattered with feces, which Allen told KCRA was a result of his German shepherd puppies “blowing up” the home’s bathrooms.