Terrified pups fled Hawaiian volcano eruption. Rescuers found them surrounded by lava

Two little Hawaiian dogs ran away from their home as the Kilauea volcano was erupting and evacuations were underway in their neighborhood.

Rescuers searched for the duo for days, and miraculously, the pups were found — 10 days later, and boxed in by lava.

"They couldn't get out because the lava had surrounded them," Daylynn Kyles, president of Aloha Ilio Rescue, told Hawaii News Now. "We just knew this dog was probably just terrified, he was truly stuck, he couldn't get out."

Carol Hosley was being evacuated by firefighters from her Leilani Estates apartment when her dog, Brus, who is terrified of men, fled, according to Hawaii News Now. Her other dog, a terrier mix named Little Dude, followed close behind.





Aloha Ilio Rescue, the group Hosley adopted the dogs from, helped search for them, SFGate.com reported. The group shared multiple photos of Brus, a Jack Russell terrier-pug mix.

Finally, on Sunday, Kyles and two friends found Brus and Little Dude near a lava vent, trapped between a lava flow and a fence, Hawaii News Now reported.

Later that day, the rescue group posted that they were cleaning ants off both dogs. "Poor guy. His tummy is covered in bites," they wrote.

According to a May 8 post, Hosley's home didn't survive the lava. And the dogs are staying at Aloha Ilio Rescue while their owner looks for a new place to stay, the New York Post reported.

Since Kilauea began erupting on May 3, about 2,000 people have been evacuated, lava has destroyed more than 40 structures — including about two dozen homes — and the eruptions have opened 20 vents into the ground, according to The Associated Press.

The volcano is still erupting, and the U.S. Geological Service warned Wednesday that the eruption is "still evolving and additional outbreaks of lava are possible."