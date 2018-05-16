The Latest: Police ID high school shooting suspect

An emergency vehicle appears outside Dixon High School Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in Dixon, Ill. Officials say a police officer has shot and wounded a gunman at a northern Illinois high school. The Dixon city manager Danny Langloss says police confronted a former male student with a gun on school property about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Langloss says the gunman shot at an officer who returned fire and hit him. He is in custody with what Langloss described as non-life-threatening injuries. Sauk Valley Media via AP Rachel Rogers