2 transgender women have turned up dead in Dallas in the last week

Dallas police say the only thing that links the two bodies that have the town talking is coincidence.
Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon, 26, and the unidentified body found decomposing in White Rock Creek on Saturday just so happen to be transgender females.
Authorities told the Dallas Morning News and KTVT that the two cases do not, at this point, appear to be related.
When Dallas police found the body floating in the creek in North Dallas on Saturday, they noted its condition was "badly decomposed." Authorities have not released a cause of death or how long the body might have been floating in the creek.
No missing person in the Dallas Police Department database matched the description of the woman found Saturday either: a black, transgender woman about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with no tattoos or other identifying marks.
But that official position hasn't stopped transgender advocates from connecting the two deaths on another level.
"I can't speak for everyone, but it makes us feel like our lives are disposable, at the rate we are murdered," Leslie McMurry of the Dallas Resource Center told KTVT.
According to the Consumer Health Foundation, life expectancy for transgender women of color is often cited at the mid-30s.
"If that doesn't tell you everything you need to know about how difficult life is, as a transgender woman of color, I don't know what does," McMurry said.
A kayaker reported that body Saturday evening, just over three days after Flores-Pavon was reportedly found dead inside her apartment, also in North Dallas. Police say an unknown Hispanic male was seen leaving her apartment shortly before she was found unconscious inside on May 9, apparently the victim of strangulation.
A source told KTVT in a separate report that Flores-Pavon had recently met up with a man she had connected with through an online app or chat room.
She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after being found. Though police are calling this death a homicide, they say there is no evidence that Flores-Pavon's death was a hate crime.
Comments