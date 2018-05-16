10 Things to Know for Today

South Korean marine force members look toward North's side through binoculars at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju near the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Wednesday, May 16, 2018. North Korea on Wednesday canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea and threatened to scrap a historic summit next month between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over military exercises between Seoul and Washington that Pyongyang has long claimed are invasion rehearsals. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo